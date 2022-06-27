ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

BPSO Arrest Report June 20-26, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Billy Lampin was arrested by BPSO and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule II, Possession of CDS Schedule I, and Use of Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Billy was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at...

