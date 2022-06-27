Sydney Sweeney's Style File: Every Single One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Most Fabulous Looks

Turns out, you don’t have to follow fashion trends or be well-versed in sartorial history to see that ’90s style is influencing today’s looks in a big way. From slouchy denim and spaghetti straps to bucket hats and minimalist sunglasses, everything we loved about the decade’s effortlessly chic attitude is back—and all over our social media feeds. Now, three decades later, the brand that defined the era—and brought us some of the most memorable and revolutionary fashion moments of all time—is at it once again. This summer, the inimitable Calvin Klein is dipping into its archives for an anniversary eyewear collection that channels the spirit of ’90s minimalism with absolute perfection.

