Sydney Sweeney's Style File: Every Single One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Most Fabulous Looks

Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 4. Are you, too, surprised we made it out like this? I’ll give the Stranger Things marketing machine its due: After weeks of teasers, trailers, interviews, theories, viral TikToks, and viral TikTok songs, it seemed the Netflix thriller might finally have reached its apex, and that the only thing waiting on the downhill slide could be...well, death. (Whether for the characters or the series itself remained arguable.) And given Gaten Matarazzo’s winking tease for Teen Vogue this week, in which the actor hinted at multiple deaths in the Stranger Things season 4 finale, I fully expected to be writing this review through my tears.
