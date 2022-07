Click here to read the full article. The Day N Vegas music festival won’t be happening this year. Promoter Goldenvoice said today that the third annual event, which had been set for Labor Day weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has been canceled due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.” The 2022 fest was to have featured Travis Scott — whose performance at Astroworld last year turned tragic — SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Jhene Aiko and Oscar winner H.E.R. “We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel...

