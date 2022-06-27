ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Hospital Preview: A Confrontational Week Has Carly In Tears — and Britt Reaming Out Spencer

By Dustin Cushman
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia questions the consequences of Ned’s ELQ vote. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of June 27 – July 1, Port Charles is full of confrontations and blow-ups. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. As Sasha prepares to go on...

soaps.sheknows.com

Lywnn Johnson
3d ago

good really don't want to see snarly Carly and her stuck up son Michael anyway and poor little Willow looking all anemic don't even know she's in the middle of snarly Carly storm

Reply(1)
8
Sherry Grosvenor
4d ago

I'm getting tired of missing GH for the political circus on TV!

Reply(2)
20
Bardot
3d ago

It want be on tomorrow, insurrection will back on it's an emergency meeting ... they have a new witness...

Reply
3
Comments / 0

Community Policy