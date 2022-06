The Cameron City Council recognized Michael Ranspot for his quick actions and rescue of the wrecked aircraft situation at Cameron Airport last month during Monday’s council meeting. He was awarded by the mayor and the owner of the aircraft for his bravery and for saving the crew members involved. During the meeting the council also approved property proposed to be a new large automatic carwash across from the Hilltop CEFCO and approved a new set up location for a Leave A book - Take a book club at the Triangle Garden.

