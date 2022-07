PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. It happened around 8pm Wednesday in Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV failed to yield the right away from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173. The SUV crashed into a truck that was heading north on Highway 173.

