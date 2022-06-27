ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Road construction to be suspended in Oakland County for July 4 holiday weekend

Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Road Commission announced that it will suspend road construction for the July 4 holiday weekend. Construction projects will be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July and work will resume at...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Free shuttle service begins on Belle Isle!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the launch of a new free shuttle service on Belle Isle, beginning today!. The free shuttle service, a contract with the Detroit Bus Company, operates Thursday through Sunday from noon until 8:30 pm. Parking is available at the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Traffic
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pontiac, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Rochester Hills, MI
CBS Detroit

Southbound I-275 To I-94 Closing For A Month Starting July 11

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed for a month beginning July 11. MDOT crews will be rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders where I-275 crosses the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to this, crews will improve the drainage system and the surface coating of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94. Also, crews will do maintenance work, such as cleaning and painting on the westbound I-94 bridge. MDOT officials say traffic will be detoured on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94. The detour may cause delays due to heavier traffic at the Eureka Road entrance to the Detroit Metro Airport, so residents should plan for extra time if they are driving in this area, or find an alternate route. This work is apart of the Revive275 project, which is made possible through Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

66-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in St. Clair Shores (St. Clair Shores, MI)

66-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in St. Clair Shores (St. Clair Shores, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday afternoon, a 66-year-old woman, from Roseville, was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a busy Metro Detroit freeway ramp in St. Clair Shores. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 p.m. [...]
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Fireworks – By The Port Huron Police

Please use caution when celebrating with fireworks this weekend. Fireworks are not to be used at city parks which close at dusk. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Use great caution with sparklers as they burn at get hot enough to burn some metals. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or mishap. Other tips from the US Product Safety Commission include:
PORT HURON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Closures#Earth#Urban Construction
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lieutenant Nicholas Godwin, Port Huron Police Dept., and Captain Matthew Reeves, Marysville Fire Dept.

Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts the Port Huron Police Department Update on Blue Water Healthy Living. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update spotlights the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Lieutenant Nicholas Godwin and Captain Matthew Reeves of the Marysville Fire Department...
PORT HURON, MI
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights City Council approves new apartments along Schoenherr

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights recently gave a well-known local developer a chance to put rental units on Park Place. During a June 7 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 6-1 to introduce a proposal to rezone a parcel of land along Schoenherr Road so it can become a Sterling Park Place apartment complex. Then on June 21, the council adopted the proposal 6-1. Both times, Councilman Michael Radtke voted no.
Tv20detroit.com

Arabic ballots now available in Dearborn, Hamtramck

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of the August 2 Primary Election, Dearborn and Hamtramck will be the first cities in Michigan to have ballots translated in Arabic. The ballots will be available for both absentee ballots and for in-person voting on Election Day. “It's important that our democracy...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Voice News

Northpointe Storage in Casco Township acquires New Haven facility

Northpointe Storage, a family owned and operated storage business, recently acquired Lock N Leave Self-Storage in New Haven. The 11-acre facility comprises 20,000 square feet of drive-up storage units. This is Northpointe Storage’s second location in southeast Michigan. The business was established in Casco Township and operates a facility on Marine City Highway near Bethuy Road.
NEW HAVEN, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar June 26 and beyond

• A virtual information session is July 9 for a pre-apprenticeship program at Oakland Community College. The session will discuss OCC’s no-cost, pre-apprenticeship program and how it can provide students a career path in manufacturing with employment or an OCC apprenticeship with a local partner company. Classes for the next 5-week program begin Sept. 12. Register for the information session at eventbrite.com/e/pre-apprenticeship-program-information-session-tickets-133249473763.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy