Jack Harlow protests Lil Nas X snub with T-shirt at BET Awards 2022

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7EdW_0gNP7If500

Jack Harlow is team Lil Nas X.

The “First Class” rapper showed up at Sunday night’s 2022 BET Awards , and brought his “Industry Baby” collaborator along in the form of a T-shirt.

Lil Nas X, 23, tweeted his frustration earlier this month after being snubbed by the awards show this year.

“Thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker wrote, then deleted.

He also added (then deleted), “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Just a few days before the BET Awards, Lil Nas X released his new song , “Late to da Party,” which takes aim at the show; he repeatedly raps, “F—k BET,” and the cover art shows him peeing on a BET Award in a toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtsRZ_0gNP7If500
The “Industry Baby” collaborators posed together at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
FilmMagic

BET responded to the rapper’s lack of nominations this year in a statement, writing, “We love Lil Nas X.” The organization added that the BET Voting Academy is comprised of “nearly 500 entertainment professionals … No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.”

Lil Nas X has been nominated for two BET Awards in the past and performed at the show twice; the network wrote that “no one cheered louder” during his raunchy 2020 performance, and said his 2021 performance with Harlow was the “highlight” of the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfKYAYtP4jd

“At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community,” the statement added.

Regardless, Lil Nas X clearly appreciated Harlow’s show of support, tweeting on Sunday, “wow I really love this man.”

For his part, Harlow was nominated for the BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, which ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar.

Community Policy