Washington County Commissioners approved an oil and gas development resolution in response to increasing oil and gas activity in the area at their meeting today (Tuesday). County Engineer Wesley Stolz said the resolution acts as a review process for permitting new oil and gas work, looking at where developers set up and what routes they will take. It also ensures roads will be maintained via a $500,000 corporate surety bond posted by the company.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO