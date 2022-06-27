July Activities at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center

SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WVDN) – Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, are offering a full schedule of programs for the month of July. Everyone is welcome to join the staff for a variety of interesting and engaging free programs. All programs are subject to change or cancellation at any time.

THURSDAYS

1. 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Storytime with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Enjoy a morning outdoors with stories and games perfect for preschool and early elementary age children.

FRIDAYS

2. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

3. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

4. 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Evening Program, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. End your day with a family friendly program to create lasting memories. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows Campground to attend. In case of rain, this program will be held at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

1. July 1: Two Truths and a Lie. Find out how much you really know about the forest on this short interactive evening hike.

2. July 8, 15, 22: Folklore and S’mores. Gather around the campfire for spooky stories and sweet treats.

3. July 29: Fire Ecology. Learn more about the critical role fire plays in the life of our forests.

SATURDAYS

1. 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Visiting Artisans, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association. July 2: Holly Hinkle, Painter.

2. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

3. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

4. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Pioneer Visits, Sites Homestead; July 2: Broom Making with Gary Robinson; July 9: Braided Rugs with Ranger Alison; July 16: Spinning Wheels with Enrika McMillon; July 23: Pemican with Ranger Sean; July 30: Needlepoint with Ranger Inza

5. 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover Recreation, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. July 2, 9: “Discover Nature Journaling.” July 16, 23, 30: “Discover Plein Air Painting.”

6. 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. Kick back to the sounds of local musicians or sit up and take note as subject matter experts share their knowledge. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows campground to attend. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

1. July 2: Allen Talbott, blues, funk, and Appalachian soul.

2. July 9: the Atlatl with Ranger Sean

3. July 16: Bill King & Doug Van Gundy, an evening of poetry.

4. July 23: Patrick Hoffman, rock climbing.

5. July 30: Live Raptors with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia

SUNDAYS

1. 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Visiting Artisans, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association. July 3: Holly Hinkle, Painter.

2. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

3. 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Discover Yoga, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Find your flow with guided movements and meditations. Mats provided.

4. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

5. 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover the Atlatl, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Test your aim with this ancient weapon which predated the bow and arrow.

MONDAYS

1. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by ENFIA.

2. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Sites Homestead is open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information about programs or to inquire about becoming a visiting artisan, contact Alison Bailey at (304) 567-2827 or alison.bailey@usda.gov.

