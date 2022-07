It's both a lesson in wildlife trapping and rescue and a lesson in how not to recycle your peanut butter jars!. Mill Valley resident Jenny Adleman noticed that among a new family of foxes who had taken up residence under her deck, one of the kits had gotten himself stuck in a peanut butter jar. The jar was fully covering the baby fox's head, and Adleman knew it was likely a matter of days before the fox died of dehydration or hunger — even though the fox was still cavorting around with his siblings and able to get around because he could see through the plastic jar.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO