Boulder, CO

‘Fatigued’ climber gets stuck 160 feet up on Colorado rock slab with no gear, cops say

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A free solo climber had no way to get down and was stuck 160 feet up a Colorado rock slab , deputies said.

The 28-year-old climber from Arvada was stranded on the Second Flatiron on Saturday, June 25, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The Second Flatiron is a popular rock formation for climbers near Boulder.

The climber made it 160 feet up before becoming “fatigued,” deputies said. He called for help shortly before 1 p.m.

Rescuers arrived about 20 minutes later, according to the sheriff’s office. They rushed to get to his location.

“Rescuers assisted the climber down the rock face,” deputies said in a news release. “The rescue took approximately one and a half hours.”

Deputies did not say if the climber was injured or disclose his identity.

