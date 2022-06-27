Brittney Griner Appears In Russian Court With Shackles; Trial Date Set

Photo: Getty Images

WNBA Star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian courtroom on Monday (June 27) where a trial date was set for her case, per TMZ .

Griner, who's been held in Russian custody since February , attended a detention hearing wearing grey sweats and surrounded by security holding her wrists by shackles.

During the proceedings, the Phoenix Mercury star's trial date was scheduled for July 1, which comes nearly five months after she was arrested for the alleged possession of illegal drugs. Griner will remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

The star basketball player faces up to 10 years of prison if she's convicted on the charges against her.

Griner was first detained by authorities on February 17 after vape cartridges with hashish oil were allegedly found in her bag at a Russian airport. The U.S. State Department officially deemed Griner as "wrongfully detained" in May and handed her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA).

As tensions rise between the U.S. and Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine, officials have accused the country of using the WNBA player's detention as leverage.

However, Dmitry Peskov , a spokesperson for Vladimir Putin told NBC News that Griner was detained because she broke Russian law and not as a political pawn.

The Biden administration insists they're working relentlessly to release Griner.

