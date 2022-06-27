ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC DA: Enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people found in home, vehicle of Fullerton man

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old man faces several drug charges after authorities say enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people was found in his Fullerton home.

Alfonso Gomez-Santana was charged Friday with a felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

(credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office)

Gomez-Santana was pulled over near South Lemon Street and Orangethorpe Avenue Wednesday and arrested after officers found four kilos of fentanyl in his vehicle, authorities said. According to the district attorney's officials, search of his home in Fullerton turned up 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills, and 122 grams of methamphetamine.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and the amount that Gomez-Santana said was enough to kill 12 million people, nearly four times the population of Orange County, officials said.

"It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Gomez-Santana is being held on more than $3 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 5. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and 8 months in jail.

Comments / 229

Reece McDaniel
4d ago

You wonder why people sell this at incredible levels nowadays, they literally have nothing to be afraid of. 24 kilos of fet and is facing less time than you would for a couple oz of cocaine. Our justice system is laughable

Reply(8)
108
say it ain't so
4d ago

Turn it over to Feds he will get more time. All drug related over certain amounts especially this amount should go to Federal level anyways.

Reply(4)
52
Angela Covington
4d ago

Wow!! THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE!!! HOW MUCH IS REALLY ON THE STREETS!!!! POLICE NEEDS TO DO REGULAR DRUG BUSTS IN ALL COUNTIES!!!! THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!

Reply(22)
44
 

