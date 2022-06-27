ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets July Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Zt8g_0gNP2vp700

CHARLESTON (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

July 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
July 7: Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton
July 9: 9 a.m. to noon – John Henry Days, Talcott
July 11: 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
July 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fridays in the Park, Word Park, Neville St., Beckley
July 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs
July 22: 8:00 a.m. to Noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
July 22: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
July 23: 8 a.m. to noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
July 23: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver
July 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Hardee’s, US-60, Rainelle
July 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

The post Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets July Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy