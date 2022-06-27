Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets July Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

July 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

July 7: Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton

July 9: 9 a.m. to noon – John Henry Days, Talcott

July 11: 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

July 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fridays in the Park, Word Park, Neville St., Beckley

July 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

July 22: 8:00 a.m. to Noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver

July 22: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver

July 23: 8 a.m. to noon – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver

July 23: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road, Beaver

July 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Hardee’s, US-60, Rainelle

July 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

