5 people shot after fight breaks out at trail ride event in Texas, authorities say

Gunfire broke out at a trail ride event in east Texas, leaving five people wounded amid a crowded and chaotic scene, officials told news outlets.

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, KLTV reported.

They arrived at a pasture outside of Marshall, roughly 61 miles east of Tyler, where a large number of people had gathered for a trail ride event and concert , the TV station reported.

The event was hosted by Unified Elite Riderzz , an organization based in Marshall.

Security had been hired for the event, and firearms were confiscated from attendees as they arrived, outlets reported.

However, witnesses say when a fight broke out near the concert stage, guns were drawn and shots were fired, the sheriff’s office told the Houston Chronicle.

Some unarmed attendees rushed to retrieve their weapons from security, the outlet reported. Two more shootings occurred at the event, but nobody was hurt during those exchanges.

One person was shot in the face and was flown to a hospital for treatment, KNUE reported.

Four victims were released from the hospital within hours of the shooting, while another remained in serious but stable condition, according to the outlet.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

