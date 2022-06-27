ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

5 people shot after fight breaks out at trail ride event in Texas, authorities say

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Gunfire broke out at a trail ride event in east Texas, leaving five people wounded amid a crowded and chaotic scene, officials told news outlets.

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, KLTV reported.

They arrived at a pasture outside of Marshall, roughly 61 miles east of Tyler, where a large number of people had gathered for a trail ride event and concert , the TV station reported.

The event was hosted by Unified Elite Riderzz , an organization based in Marshall.

Security had been hired for the event, and firearms were confiscated from attendees as they arrived, outlets reported.

However, witnesses say when a fight broke out near the concert stage, guns were drawn and shots were fired, the sheriff’s office told the Houston Chronicle.

Some unarmed attendees rushed to retrieve their weapons from security, the outlet reported. Two more shootings occurred at the event, but nobody was hurt during those exchanges.

One person was shot in the face and was flown to a hospital for treatment, KNUE reported.

Four victims were released from the hospital within hours of the shooting, while another remained in serious but stable condition, according to the outlet.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

Dispute over mayonnaise leads to customer killing Subway worker, Georgia cops say

20-year-old dies after gunfire erupts at high school graduation party, NC cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Marshall, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Marshall, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Kltv#The Houston Chronicle#Knue#Tx#Dispute
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
578
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy