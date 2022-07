Tessa Thompson is extremely proud of helping her LGBTQ+ fans come out. "I feel really lucky in the sense that I work in real close proximity to people that I think want to advocate for me to be myself and be the fullest expression of myself," Thompson said. However, she also went on to say that we still have "a tremendous amount of work to do," even if she feels "really lucky to exist inside of a space, both in my professional space and my personal space and familial space, where I feel really loved and supported for who I am."

