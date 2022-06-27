ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Parkersburg Marketing & Communications team earns five Educational Advertising awards

 4 days ago
Parkersburg, W.Va. (WVDN) – The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Marketing and Communications team was honored with five awards in the 37th annual Educational Advertising Awards competition, sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report.

This is the third year the college has been recognized for its marketing efforts by the country’s largest educational advertising awards competition.

WVU Parkersburg earned silver awards in the Digital Video Ad (less than two minutes) and Television Advertising – Single Ad categories. The digital ad “I Am WVU Parkersburg Proud” aired during the 2021 Super Bowl. The single ad “For Whom the Bell Does Tolls” highlights the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which provides scholarships to WVU Parkersburg students in technical programs to take industry-standard certification exams.

The college developed the “By the Numbers” advertisement for print, a rundown of WVU Parkersburg’s affordability, clubs and organizations and graduates, and won the gold award in the Newspaper Advertising – Single category. A silver award was also given for the “Student Viewbook,” a recruiting material highlighting WVU Parkersburg’s degree programs, campus resources and application steps.

Recently, WVU Parkersburg re-branded its Riverhawk mascot logo. The new design won the silver award in the Logo/Letterhead Design category.

“It is so exciting to see national recognition of WVU Parkersburg’s story,” said Dr. Torie Jackson, WVU Parkersburg interim president. “Every time we market and advertise, we have the opportunity to find more members of our college family. Knowing that our students help tell that story is even better.”

This year, the Educational Advertising Awards received more than 2,000 entries from over 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

Judges for the awards competition consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors and marketing and advertising professionals.

A full list of Educational Advertising Awards winners can be found at educationaladvertisingawards. com.

About WVU Parkersburg

West Virginia University at Parkersburg, established in 1961, is a life-changing institution for the students and communities it serves. The college offers over 50 degree programs, workforce development, short-term career training programs and community education classes. WVU Parkersburg is also the only community and technical college in West Virginia to offer bachelor’s degrees, and it is home to WPKM 96.3 FM, the first community college radio station in the state.

