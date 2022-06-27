Gabby Petito Supporters Slam Lifetime in ‘Disrespectfully Fast’ Decision to Turn Her Story Into a Film

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail captured footage of the early stages of filming for Lifetime’s upcoming, and growingly controversial film, The Gabby Petito Story.

After the outlet shared a clip capturing an intense argument scene between the actors that portray 22-year-old murder victim Gabby Petito and suspected killer Brian Laundrie, the travel vlogger’s supporters and sympathizers are in an uproar about the network’s decision to turn her tragic story into a film. See the footage below as well as what viewers had to say in response.

“Why?” one individual inquired of the network. “Don’t you think her family has been through enough?”

Another of the Petito family’s supporters wrote, “That was…disrespectfully fast.”

Others shared more firey responses, completely slamming Lifetime in its decision to produce the upcoming film.

“Hollywood is making a movie about the death of Gabby Petito?!?!” one empathizer exclaimed. “Unreal. Tone deaf. But I’m not surprised. Hollywood can’t come up with anything original these days.”

Meanwhile, other outlets claim Lifetime’s The Gabby Petito Story may actually boast better intentions. Local10, per PageSix, reports the upcoming film, directed by and starring Thora Birch, is actually a part of the network’s public affairs initiative, Stop Violence Against Women.

The above footage of Birch’s upcoming film was shot in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah. The outlet further captured photos of The Gabby Petito Story stars embracing in between the more intense shots from their argument scene. You can view those here.

Brian Laundrie Reportedly Confessed to Killing Gabby Petito In Recovered Notebook

Gabby Petito’s story was already tragic before the truth of her murder actually came out. Last summer, Petito took to the road with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, sharing on social media some of the high points of the couple’s cross-country trip. However, things quickly turned dark when Petito’s mother reported her daughter missing on September 11th, 2021.

Now, months after authorities discovered both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s remains, officials have released details from the latter’s notebook. There, he reportedly admitted to killing his late girlfriend. In his writings, he called Gabby’s murder a mercy killing.

“I ended her life,” Laundrie wrote in the notebook. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted. But I see now all the mistakes I made, I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

His admission, released by the FBI, further detailed that Gabby reportedly suffered from unspecified injuries, and that she constantly woke up in pain. In his letter, he further begged investigators not to worsen the tragic situation for his family. He concluded, “They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world.”