A man drowns in South Yarmouth, and a boy is found unresponsive at a pond in Sandwich

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

Two swimming incidents where rescuers were called occurred over the weekend on Cape Cod — one in South Yarmouth and one in Forestdale.

A 29-year-old West Yarmouth man who drowned at Long Pond in South Yarmouth on Saturday was identified as Josimar Nunes , according to Yarmouth police Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon.

On Saturday at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth police and fire officials responded to Long Pond about a report of a missing swimmer, according to a police department statement.

Officers were told that the swimmer, later identified as Nunes, was last seen approximately 50 yards from the shore. However, he was not found in an initial shoreline search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xijAk_0gNP1WzH00

Yarmouth fire department divers found the man approximately 100 yards offshore. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth police and Massachusetts State Police.

A GoFundMe has been started to cover funeral expenses for the family of Nunes.

"Josimar was active in the community and always helped at his local church," the GoFundMe read. "He was known for his contagious smile and positive attitude towards life."

Boy found underwater in Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale

In Sandwich, a 5-year-old boy was pulled unresponsive on Sunday from Snake Pond in Forestdale, the Sandwich Police Department said in a press release .

At approximately 7 p.m. Sandwich police received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale, and then an update that the boy was found underwater and not breathing, according to the statement.

When Sandwich police and fire responders got to the scene, bystanders were performing CPR on the boy, who was taken to Falmouth Hospital for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuUlR_0gNP1WzH00

The incident is under investigation by Sandwich police, Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

As of Monday, there was no update on the condition of the boy. Updates will be found on the Sandwich Police Department's Facebook page , according to a police dispatcher.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: A man drowns in South Yarmouth, and a boy is found unresponsive at a pond in Sandwich

