‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Confirms the Marvel Film Contains Major Cameos

Every time a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film comes out, fans make wild speculations regarding which actors might make a surprise appearance. And for the upcoming Thor sequel, it’s no different. However, this time, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has validated fans’ theories regarding cameos in the movie.

Taika Waititi addresses cameos in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Per ComicBook.com , Taika Waititi discussed how Thor: Love and Thunder would stack up to Thor: Ragnarok in terms of cameos. As fans recall, the third Thor film featured surprise appearances by Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Sam Neill.

And when asked if the upcoming MCU movie would meet fan expectations regarding major cameos, Waititi answered, “Yes.”

Of course, the director couldn’t get into detail about these mysterious guests because “Otherwise it won’t be a cameo. You can’t talk about it. Then they may as well be on the poster.”

It’s unclear if the cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder will be from famous actors or if fans will see characters from previous Marvel works in the film. Whatever the case may be, we’re excited.

Which characters might make cameos in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Taika Waititi didn’t go into detail about which actors would make cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder . However, that doesn’t mean we can’t present our theories about who could make an appearance in the film.

Our first theory might be a shot in the dark, but it would make many fans happy — Loki. Yes, the God of Mischief is currently dead in the main MCU timeline, and a Loki variant is in the middle of dealing with a potential multiversal war. But a Tom Hiddleston cameo could still be possible.

The first three Thor films all featured Loki as one of the main characters. It wouldn’t feel right if the fourth Thor movie didn’t mention or show him at all. And the most plausible way that could happen is via a flashback sequence. We already know from the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer that the movie will show Thor as a young boy. So perhaps fans will see Loki by his side during these scenes.

And our second theory is about Bruce Banner/Hulk. Bruce played a big part in Thor: Ragnarok and he and Thor have formed a special bond over the years. So the speculation that he could make a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder is very conceivable.

Taika Waititi calls ‘Thor 4’ a ‘mid-life crisis film’

Although he refrained from mentioning any cameos, Taika Waititi teased Thor: Love and Thunder during an interview with Entertainment Weekly .

“ Ragnarok felt a bit like a party,” the director shared. “It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.”

Waititi continued, “Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?”

“It’s sort of like a midlife crisis film, really,” he concluded. “That’s the question we ask everyone: ‘Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world?’ I think right now, while the world is still healing from this pandemic, it’s a good question to ask. It’s like, well, are we doing enough to look after each other and to look after ourselves?”

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

