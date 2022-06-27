ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Sheriff: 60-year-old woman arrested following standoff situation

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 27, 2022 01:30

SPICER, Minn. -- Kandiyohi County officials say less-lethal impact rounds were used to subdue a 60-year-old woman during a standoff situation Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Spicer. Deputies were dispatched to a home after a shots fired report.

When deputies arrived, they evacuated residents of the house and nearby homes, and set up a perimeter.

After initial attempts to contact the 60-year-old woman failed, she eventually exited the home but was not compliant, officials said. That's when less-lethal rounds were used and the suspect was subdued without further incident.

The suspect was booked into Kandiyohi County Jail and the case remains under investigation.

