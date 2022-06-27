MAC Announces 2022 Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry

Ashland is marking its spot on the map. It seems we have new and unique businesses opening every month in the area. Most recently, Ashland gained a new smoothie and juice bar. The Green Bar, located at 1517 Winchester Avenue, offers a variety of choices with an emphasis on healthy living. At the Green Bar you will find their infamous $4.99 smoothie bar that offers some very unique flavors such as Berry Burst, Kentucky Sunshine, Pineapple Whip, She’s My Cherry Pie, The Classic, Tutti Frutti, Peaches N Cream, The Green and Peanut Buttercup. For just $2 more you can enjoy The Green Bar’s uniquely original “Elvis Smoothie” which features 27 grams of yellow pea protein, bananas, and peanut butter protein powder. You can also add yellow sweet pea protein to any of their other smoothies on the list. All smoothies at the Green Bar are made with water and oat milk. However, you can request cashew milk as a substitute for .50 cents more or request that water only is used for those seeking a non-dairy option.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO