Paintsville Little League All-Stars

Johnson County Fiscal Court is hosting, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District,an informational in-person and virtual public meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) for the Section 202 City of Paintsville, Johnson County, Kentucky Flood Risk Management Project. USACE has developed an Engineering Document Report (EDR) to supplement the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed flood risk management improvements for the City of Paintsville and Johnson County, Kentucky. The EDR includes design revisions to the authorized DPR Recommended Plan and provides an integrated Supplemental Environmental Analysis (SEA), which describes the potential environmental effects resulting from the proposed changes. The EDR with integrated SEA can be viewed by visitinghttps://go.usa.gov/xJFqW.During the meeting,USACE will provide a project update and presentation on the proposed supplement to the DPR Recommended Plan as described in the EDR. USACE will also explain the potential impacts as documented in the SEA and facilitate public comments on the proposed action.Louisville District staff will also be available to answer any questions about the project following the presentation.Public input is critical for this process.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO