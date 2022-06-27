ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Diddy promises $1 million to Coach Prime, JSU

By Cecil Hannibal
WAPT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — During the BET Awards, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs promised $1 million to Deion Sanders and Jackson State University. Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the entertainment world. The three-time Grammy winner is the founder of Bad Boy Records. He also owns his own...

WJTV 12

Jackson State leaders react to P. Diddy’s $1M pledge

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards. Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Film director of ‘Blues Brothers,’ ‘Animal House’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ visits Mississippi museum

Noted film director John Landis and his wife, Deborah, stopped by the Old Courthouse Museum this week while visiting Vicksburg. Landis is known for his work on many classic films, including “The Blues Brothers,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, “An American Werewolf in London,” “Three Amigos!” and “Coming to America.” He also voiced Grover in an uncredited role in “The Muppet Movie.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

This week's Blitz Junior spotlight

JACKSON, Miss. — A defensive wall, a fast triple, and more await in this week's Blitz Junior. Got a play on camera you'd like us to feature? Send it in!
JACKSON, MS
Deion Sanders
WJTV 12

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county. City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent. “One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Blue Cross, UMMC negotiations unresolved as deadline arrives

JACKSON, Miss. — Negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center were supposed to be resolved by Thursday, but mediation by the Mississippi Insurance Commissioner did not lead to any progress between the two parties. As a result, Blue Cross customers will...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Ambulance wrecks on I-55 near Terry

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Two paramedics from Baton Rouge were involved in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 55. Police said the ambulance ran off I-55 south near the Terry exit into the median, leaving a muddy mess. There was not a patient aboard the ambulance. The paramedics weren't...
TERRY, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Delta State Nursing School receives $638k grant

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A three-year, $638,000 grant from the Bower Foundation will help Delta State University’s Robert E. Smith School of Nursing provide support to emerging nurses at Delta State, as well as local community colleges and high schools through a Summer Nursing Profession Program.  Set to begin in July 2022, the month-long program […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most popular vanity tag in the State of Mississippi,” Ford said Wednesday. “We are a state that supports law enforcement and during this current hostile climate in the White House, this will be an easy and affordable way for Mississippi to encourage those that sacrifice their lives on a daily basis.”
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Leaders, community members discuss youth protection from crime

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Councilman held a town hall meeting to discuss teen crime prevention. Vernon Hartley, other city leaders and community members gathered at Pearl Street AME Church Thursday evening to address issues of rising youth crime in the city and ways to protect children. A...
JACKSON, MS

