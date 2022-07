With the arrival of another shore show, we have to ask, how many shores does planet Earth have? We trust that if there's a shore out there, MTV will plant a flag on it. The latest in shore shots (we're gonna keep this wordplay up) is Buckhead Shore. Known as the Beverly Hills of Atlanta, by only Atlanta; Buckhead Shore features the standard cast of young partiers who just want to drink and argue and perhaps drop a pregnancy bomb.

