Letter to the editor: Silence is not an option

By Transitions of PA
Submitted June 24, 2022

Transitions of PA ’s response to Supreme Court Decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Transitions of PA has always believed in every person’s right to safety, consent, bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about what’s best for their lives. For more than 46 years Transitions of PA has been focused on providing advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities in the Susquehanna Valley to end patterns of violence and abuse. Instilling the ideals of bodily autonomy regardless of age or circumstance, across lifespans, including reproductive autonomy, has always been part of these services.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with our partners at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, our sister agencies across the state, and national allies and coalitions in sharing our dissent, our outrage, and our heartbreak over the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization”, said Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions’ Chief Executive Officer.

An individual’s ability to control and care for their own bodies is a fundamental human right, and when that right is taken away, the harm done is not only physical, but psychological and emotional. Being forced to do something you do not intend or desire is one of the most severe forms of trauma that can result from domestic and sexual violence. The same violence is perpetrated in forced birth, no matter the circumstances.

For victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, the ability to make decisions about emergency contraception and pregnancy termination after being victimized are often critical components of finding safety. All people, including survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, deserve full control over their lives and choices, including the ability to safely and freely choose whether to become, or stay, pregnant.

Kranz stated, “Today’s decision in no way affects the support that our organization has and will continue to provide to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, especially those seeking reproductive healthcare. We will always support an individual’s right to choose what they feel is best for them and advocate access to those services.”

To reach an advocate now, call our 24/7 Hotline: 1-800-850-7948.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com .

