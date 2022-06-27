ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda schools continue seeing financial impact of COVID-19

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to see the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary policy changes on particular funds. During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board received a financial report for the 2020-21 school year after the State Auditor's Office released its report for the school...

Sand releases audit report on city of Clarinda

(Clarinda) -- The State Auditor's Office released its audit report on the city of Clarinda Thursday. According to State Auditor Rob Sand's report, the city's receipts totaled over $16.8 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 75% increase over the prior year. Additionally, disbursements were up 91% totaling roughly $15 million. According to the report, the significant increase in receipts and disbursements is primarily due to sewer revenue bond proceeds and disbursements for the city's sewer system and street improvement projects.
Tarkio Tech offering theater workshops to area students

(Tarkio) -- A pair of upcoming theater workshops are scheduled to come to KMAland. July 26-29 and August 1-5, Tarkio Tech will be hosting the workshops in Tarkio and Shenandoah respectively. The events return after being put on hold last year. John Davis, President of Tarkio Tech, says that students will get the opportunity to improve their theatrical skill set.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Jasinski reflects on tenure with Northwest Missouri State

(Maryville) -- It's a bittersweet departure for Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski, who begins a new job this month. After a 13-year tenure as president and a career with Northwest that extends back to 1986, Jasinski began his new job as Interim Provost with Missouri State University today (Friday), replacing Missouri State University Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig, who retired June 30. Jasinski took the new job after the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents voted not to renew his employment contract in April. The move came days after Jasinski released a letter suggesting he was expecting the decision. Jasinski guided the university to achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign, which has raised over $55 million for the university. He talked about what might have contributed to the strong collaborative effort.
Page County board delays vote on proposed 'Shenandoah Hills' wind farm

(Clarinda) -- The long-running debate over a proposed wind turbine project in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks for a decision. Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and ultimately delayed a formal vote on the permit application for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project south of Shenandoah. The decision primarily came after a discussion with Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR in Shenandoah, who says three turbines for the project are located within three kilometers of the station's AM transmitter towers. However, Burkhiser says there has been little cooperation from Invenergy since March in seeking necessary information to complete their legal obligations.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Clarinda, IA
POET Corning investing back into community improvement

(Corning) -- POET Bioprocessing's Corning location has awarded several grants to local organizations to further community improvement. The company's "Never Satisfied" program distributed grants worth $1,000 each to six groups located in Corning, Prescott, Stanton, Red Oak, and Creston. The goal of the grants is to continue supporting organizations with the mission of helping make their respective communities safer and more vibrant. On the KMA "Morning Show," POET Corning's General Manager Scott Sawtelle says his team is proud to give back to the places that do so much for others.
PRESCOTT, IA
Marshall moving on from role with Fremont County ISU Extension and Outreach

(Fremont County) -- One familiar face in and around Fremont County is preparing for a new role in the coming days. Lynda Marshall, the Office Assistant for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will be transitioning out of her full-time position on July 1. Marshall has served with the Fremont County Office since 2012. Marshall says the moment is a bit bittersweet leaving with so many cherished memories.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Shen officials stress fireworks ordinance obedience

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials urge cooperation from residents this 4th of July weekend when it comes to fireworks. Under the city's ordinance, fireworks are allowed July 1-3 until 10 p.m. and July 4th until 11 p.m. City officials explored limiting fireworks shootings to July 4 because of numerous complaints over loud noises beyond the legal hours. But, the Shenandoah City Council opted to leave the current ordinance as is. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray is among those reviewing proposed changes earlier this year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Gray estimated his department received up to 50 complaint calls regarding fireworks as of Thursday...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen's office released its latest report of court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Council sets Johnson Brothers Mill hearing

(Shenandoah) – Plans to renovate the Johnson Brothers Mill Building received a huge financial boost Tuesday evening. At its regular meeting, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for July 12 at 6 p.m. on the city’s support for rehabilitating the vacant structure at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for MALOJA, LLC to renovate the building into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Council members set the hearing after a member of the Johnson family made a sizable donation toward the project’s cost. Noral Johnson, an Essex native now living in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, made the presentation on behalf of his family.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Shen volunteers prep for fireworks show

(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.
Nebraska Bush Pullers rolling into Mills County Saturday

(Malvern) -- Mills County is ready for some high-octane fun this Saturday. On July 2, a number of powerful machines will be rolling into the fairgrounds for the Mills County Fair Tractor Pull. The night's event is being hosted by the Nebraska Bush Pullers, who are making their fifth trip back to the area. Ryan Wilgenbusch, a spokesperson for the pull, says the show the Pullers put on is unmatched.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Marshall named full-time Shen fire chief

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah now has a full-time fire chief. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the rate and salary of Justin Marshall as full-time chief at $21.64 per hour. A department veteran for nearly 20 years, Marshall succeeded Ron Weston as the city's volunteer fire chief in January, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says both the city and the fire department felt it was time for a full-time chief.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Johnson Brothers Mill-related action on council's agenda

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to take another step toward addressing a longtime eyesore in the community. Discussion on supporting the renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue--otherwise known as the Johnson Brothers Mill building--is on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's regular meeting at 6 this (Tuesday) evening at City Hall. Council members are also expected to set a public hearing on the proposal for July 12 at 6 p.m. At its last regular meeting two weeks ago, Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans to restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. Brady's payment plan entails a three-pronged approach, including $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city. Also, Brady says the Johnson family would sell the building to MALOJA for a nominal cost, and contribute to the external rehab's cost.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Local woman opens RV Park near Mozingo Lake

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A local woman celebrated the opening of her new business, an RV park near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Tina Coffelt, with the support of her parents Jerry and Esther Coffelt, opened the Back Nine RV Park, located at 24506 Liberty Road just east of Maryville, and on Friday, June 24, cheered its opening with a confetti cannon alongside the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and plenty of family and friends.
MARYVILLE, MO
A's roll to dominant win over Jefferson City

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 10-1 win over Jefferson City on Thursday. Will Walsh hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Max Petersen added a hit and drove in three. Conagher Sands also had two hits and two RBI, and Jared Anderson finished with a two-hit game for the A’s.
Adams County sets date for $8.5 million bond issue vote

(Corning) -- Adams County officials hope to address significant space and security needs at the county courthouse, primarily through a proposed bond issue. The Adams County Board of Supervisors has set a special election for Tuesday, September 13, regarding an $8.5 million bond issue for updates to the county sheriff's department and other space and compliance needs within the courthouse. Supervisor Chair Douglas Birt tells KMA News that one of the primary goals is to re-locate an elevator to the courthouse's rear, providing additional security and adequate space for the county sheriff's office.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA

