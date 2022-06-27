ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 120Hz 4K TV deal gets you a sweet and speedy LG screen for a bargain price

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

If you're looking for a cheap 120Hz 4K TV deal to get you the perfect new-gen console companion without breaking the bank then Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals have you well covered today. Right now, you can pick up the excellent LG NanoCell 90 TV, in its 65-inch form, for just $839.99 (was $1,399.99).

Away from LG's flagship OLEDs - the C series and G series TVs - the NanoCell range go about their business quietly of offering exquisite televisions for all media without the headline price tags - and as we see here today, they even house some of the latest specs and tech inside them too making them very astute choices in the year 2022 AD.

This means they can have a real stab at being in the best gaming TV conversation, but also be among the top candidates for best 120Hz 4K TV - just like this one is, as it sits in our guide to those silky smooth TVs.

Now, for full disclosure, this 120Hz 4K TV deal represents the second-lowest ever price - it flashed down to the $800 mark really briefly at the beginning of June but only for a day or two. Don't let this perturb you though: just before this low price it was at the $1,000 mark, and before that, it was selling at $1,100 and $1,200! And it's also wise to remember - as I keep forgetting myself - that this is a 65-inch TV; the price may lead you to think it's a 55-inch but it is not. Great value.

Today's best 120Hz 4K TV deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGOWV_0gNOx5W900

LG NANO90 4K TV | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $839.99 at Amazon
Save $560/40% - This is the second-lowest price ever for the excellent Nano90 65-incher. Away from LG's flagship OLED models, it is the Nanos that offer an excellent balance of genuine quality and wallet-busting value. While we saw this flash to a price that was $40 lower briefly earlier this summer, this price is still excellent value and saves you hundreds of dollars.
View Deal

Today's best OLED TV deals

If you are looking to go for the top shelf of LG's OLED range, though, then you can see the latest lowest prices wherever you are for the past three generations of C-series and G-series 4K TVs below.

To broaden your search for a gaming-first television, check out our guide to the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X , and if you need something more desk-friendly, check out our guide to the best gaming monitor .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv Deals#Oled Tv#4k Tvs#Lg Nanocell 90 Tv#Nanocell#Lg Nano90 4k Tv#Amazon Save
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
SPY

Cut the Cord! The 9 Best TV Antennas Let You Enjoy Free TV Channels in Rural Areas (and Anywhere)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are several benefits to living in the more remote areas of the country — but signal strength is not one of them. Whether it be smartphone reception or available channels, banking on a good signal more often than not ends in disappointment. One answer to the problem is to invest in one of the best TV antennas for rural areas. Installing an antenna that has been designed with long-distance reception in mind gives...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy