Atchison County absentee voting underway

(Rock Port) -- Atchison County residents have plenty of options for voting in the upcoming Missouri Primary Election. Absentee voting is underway in most of the state for the August 2 Primary. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor tells KMA News absentee voting is available by mail or in person....
(Clarinda) -- The long-running debate over a proposed wind turbine project in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks for a decision. Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and ultimately delayed a formal vote on the permit application for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project south of Shenandoah. The decision primarily came after a discussion with Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR in Shenandoah, who says three turbines for the project are located within three kilometers of the station's AM transmitter towers. However, Burkhiser says there has been little cooperation from Invenergy since March in seeking necessary information to complete their legal obligations.
(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen's office released its latest report of court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
(Clarinda) -- The State Auditor's Office released its audit report on the city of Clarinda Thursday. According to State Auditor Rob Sand's report, the city's receipts totaled over $16.8 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 75% increase over the prior year. Additionally, disbursements were up 91% totaling roughly $15 million. According to the report, the significant increase in receipts and disbursements is primarily due to sewer revenue bond proceeds and disbursements for the city's sewer system and street improvement projects.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials urge cooperation from residents this 4th of July weekend when it comes to fireworks. Under the city's ordinance, fireworks are allowed July 1-3 until 10 p.m. and July 4th until 11 p.m. City officials explored limiting fireworks shootings to July 4 because of numerous complaints over loud noises beyond the legal hours. But, the Shenandoah City Council opted to leave the current ordinance as is. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray is among those reviewing proposed changes earlier this year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Gray estimated his department received up to 50 complaint calls regarding fireworks as of Thursday...
(Malvern) -- Mills County is ready for some high-octane fun this Saturday. On July 2, a number of powerful machines will be rolling into the fairgrounds for the Mills County Fair Tractor Pull. The night's event is being hosted by the Nebraska Bush Pullers, who are making their fifth trip back to the area. Ryan Wilgenbusch, a spokesperson for the pull, says the show the Pullers put on is unmatched.
(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a Mills County theft investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old John Paul Scott of Council Bluffs was arrested early Tuesday evening for 2nd degree theft. The arrest took place on Applewood Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Scott was released from the Mills County Jail after posting bond.
(Corning) -- POET Bioprocessing's Corning location has awarded several grants to local organizations to further community improvement. The company's "Never Satisfied" program distributed grants worth $1,000 each to six groups located in Corning, Prescott, Stanton, Red Oak, and Creston. The goal of the grants is to continue supporting organizations with the mission of helping make their respective communities safer and more vibrant. On the KMA "Morning Show," POET Corning's General Manager Scott Sawtelle says his team is proud to give back to the places that do so much for others.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah now has a full-time fire chief. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the rate and salary of Justin Marshall as full-time chief at $21.64 per hour. A department veteran for nearly 20 years, Marshall succeeded Ron Weston as the city's volunteer fire chief in January, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says both the city and the fire department felt it was time for a full-time chief.
(Maryville) -- It's a bittersweet departure for Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski, who begins a new job this month. After a 13-year tenure as president and a career with Northwest that extends back to 1986, Jasinski began his new job as Interim Provost with Missouri State University today (Friday), replacing Missouri State University Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig, who retired June 30. Jasinski took the new job after the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents voted not to renew his employment contract in April. The move came days after Jasinski released a letter suggesting he was expecting the decision. Jasinski guided the university to achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign, which has raised over $55 million for the university. He talked about what might have contributed to the strong collaborative effort.
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 2:30 PM to go to the cemetery in procession. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
(Tarkio) -- A pair of upcoming theater workshops are scheduled to come to KMAland. July 26-29 and August 1-5, Tarkio Tech will be hosting the workshops in Tarkio and Shenandoah respectively. The events return after being put on hold last year. John Davis, President of Tarkio Tech, says that students will get the opportunity to improve their theatrical skill set.
(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 280th Street at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Pontiac driven by 21-year-old Linley Chickering of Malvern was eastbound on 34 entering a construction zone when it struck a trailer pulled by a 2007 GMC truck driven by 58-year-old Dennis Greene of Malvern. Authorities says Greene's vehicle was stopped on 34 waiting for a construction pilot car.
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Wednesday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Dustin Drew Jackson of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wabash Avenue for damage to a residence. Following an investigation, authorities say Jackson was arrested for 2nd degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 10-1 win over Jefferson City on Thursday. Will Walsh hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Max Petersen added a hit and drove in three. Conagher Sands also had two hits and two RBI, and Jared Anderson finished with a two-hit game for the A’s.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked for assault Wednesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 40-year-old Shannon Elisa Lecinski of Red Oak was arrested shortly after 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block on South 2nd Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Lecinski was charged with domestic abuse assault 1st offense -- a simple misdemeanor.
(New Market) -- One of the area's biggest Fourth bashes is back for another year. New Market's Fourth of July Celebration is set for this Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4. The event is one of the most popular of the Independence Day holiday and sees big crowds each year. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Steve Cabbage says that the town's ready for three full days of festivities.
(Bedford) -- Two Taylor County suspects face several drug charges follow their arrests earlier this week. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Julia Sheler and 26-year-old Kaitlin Puckett both of Bedford, were arrested on outstanding Taylor County warrants Tuesday on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.
