Streaming website Twitch seems to be gearing up for a “shared ban” feature – which would allow streamers to share their ban lists with other channels. This comes from Zach Buusey, who shared a screenshot showing off the “shared ban” feature seemingly in action. As noted by PC Gamer, the use of the “shared ban” feature appears during the presentation of the Guest Star feature – which will let streamers invite anyone with an account directly into their stream feed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO