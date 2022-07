Last night on Love Island, we all saw the return of the heart rate challenge. Each year, islanders wear heart-rate monitors and costumes picked for them by producers - some of them more sexy than others - and have to lapdance in front of the Islanders sitting by the firepit, one by one. Then, at the end, an awkward truth is revealed for each Islander: which other Islander made their heart race the most.

