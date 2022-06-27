ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s Why ‘All-American’ Full-Size Trucks Aren’t Entirely Made in the US

By Caleb Jacobs
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7f3G_0gNOvIPP00 Chevrolet

The analysts at Cars.com released their American-Made Index for 2022 last week, and come to find out, not a single full-size truck made the top 10 . That felt like a surprise—you’d expect America’s most popular vehicles to at least make an appearance—but historically, they’ve ranked outside that range. The Toyota Tundra was number 10 in 2021 , though aside from that, the top spots have been occupied by Teslas, Hondas, and so on. What gives?

Vehicle manufacturing is undeniably tough right now; perhaps tougher than it’s been in any of our lifetimes . That’s not an excuse, it’s just the truth. I figured that’d be a difference-maker in this year’s results, so I asked General Motors, Ford, and Ram for specifics.

All three manufacturers readily provided their trucks’ final assembly locations; Ford F-Series models are all completed in the U.S., with GM and Ram leaning heavily on Mexican facilities. But there’s more to it than that. I also asked where the majority of their parts come from, how the supply chain crisis has affected production sources, and whether or not they have any plans to collaborate more with American suppliers in the future. Not everyone gave a clear answer.

There’s a collection of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data that partly answers the question about component sourcing. It doesn’t provide a detailed breakdown, though it does disclose what percentage of contents come from the U.S. and Canada under the American Automobile Labeling Act. The takeaway is that while these trucks certainly lean into national pride when it comes to marketing, they owe their existence to international countries just the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRbiX_0gNOvIPP00
Ford

The 2022 Ford F-150, which slots in at 21st on the American-Made Index, receives 50 percent of its components from the U.S. and Canada. The truck’s lone transmission option, a 10-speed automatic, as well as three of its available engines are produced here as well: the 5.0-liter V8, 3.3-liter V6, and 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Meanwhile, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost power plant is produced in Mexico.

“Every single Ford F-Series truck is made in America,” a Ford spokesperson explained to me via email. “We build F-150s at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Missouri. And all of our larger trucks are made at either Kentucky Truck Plant (Super Duty) or Ohio Assembly Plant (Super Duty chassis cabs and medium duty trucks).”

As specified, “made in America” doesn’t mean everything was manufactured here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wS10c_0gNOvIPP00
Ram

Of Detroit’s Big Three, the Ram 1500 is the next full-size truck on the list at 45th. There’s no AALA data for 2022 model year trucks, which Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Newman told me is a common obstacle. For the site’s index, they combed through dealer lots and read Monroneys or window stickers. As of 2021 , 58 percent of the Ram 1500’s components were sourced in the U.S. and Canada, with 32 percent coming from Mexico.

Ram opted to only answer my question about final assembly locations. A company spokesperson replied, “[Ram] 1500 is built at Sterling Heights Assembly in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Our Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks are built at Saltillo Truck in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GiKP_0gNOvIPP00
Chevrolet

Finally, General Motors’ truck twins—the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra—ranked 93rd and 94th out of 95 total vehicles on the American-Made Index. There’s no AALA data listed for the pickups’ 2022 model year, though the 2021 results show that 46 percent of their components were sourced in the U.S. and Canada; many are assembled at GM’s Fort Wayne plant in Indiana. Thirty-eight percent of parts came from Mexico, including various powertrain elements like whole engines and transmissions, while a significant number of Silverados and Sierras are built at the GM Silao plant in Guanajuato.

“General Motors is proud to employ more than 91,000 hard-working people across America, including 11 assembly plants; 22 stamping, propulsion, component and battery plants; 18 parts distribution centers; and two engineering campuses,” a GM spokesperson told me. “We have invested more than $38 billion in US facilities since 2011.

“As we work towards a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion our workforce is central to making that vision a reality; building the vehicles of today and building the all-electric vehicles of the future. In the U.S., we support more than 5,600 suppliers and spend nearly $40 billion a year in the United States.”

So while the Big Three aren’t so quick to reveal where every component comes from, we at least now have a better understanding of parts sourcing and final assembly locations. This doesn’t make them evil, of course; we just have more clarity now on how American these full-size trucks are. Newman noted that while you may expect these vehicles to rank in the top 10, they’re still worth recognizing as pillars of the U.S. economy .

“While some of the most iconic truck brands are farther down on the list than expected, they are still on the list and that should be celebrated,” Newman said. “Trucks continue to be the most popular vehicle, with the Ford F-150 consistently being the most searched vehicle on Cars.com .”

And if this first batch of electric trucks is anything to go off of, they’ll continue to be in high demand for decades to come.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150#Gm#U S Economy#Ford F Series#Vehicles#Cars Com#American#Mexican#Canad
torquenews.com

Economy Cars to Avoid that are Actually Gas Guzzlers

Looking to buy a smaller economy car or truck to save money on fuel? Before buying one, check out this list of economy cars you should avoid because it turns out that they are actually gas guzzlers according to this automotive expert. Small Cars, Trucks and SUVs to Avoid. One...
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

GM subsidiary workers at Michigan plants prepare to strike

General Motors subsidiary employees at four Michigan plants have set a strike deadline for 10 a.m. Thursday if the automaker and the United Auto Workers cannot reach an agreement.  If the subsystem employees do walk off the job, the impact on production could be felt within hours, said a union leader who was not authorized to speak for the union so they spoke to the Detroit Free Press on the condition of anonymity. ...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

Over 2.9 Million Ford Vehicles Recalled Over Gear-Shifting Safety Defect

Ford Motor Company is recalling select Ford Escape, C-Max, Fusion, Transit Connect, and Ford Edge vehicles over a gear-shifting safety defect, according to Automotive News. The defect: in affected vehicles, a damaged or missing bushing can prevent the transmission from shifting into the intended gear. The hazards: if the transmission...
CARS
International Business Times

Albemarle Plans Major U.S. Lithium Processing Plant

Albemarle Corp plans to build a lithium processing plant in the United States that would produce as much of the electric vehicle battery metal as the entire company produces today, a bullish bet on America's all-electric future, an executive said on Monday. The plan reflects Albemarle's emerging strategy to lead...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent

This remarkable plug-in hybrid vehicle is capable of going over 640 miles on a single tank of fuel thanks to its electric assistance and efficiency. The post Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford's New EV Rules For Dealerships Stirs Tension, Criticisim

It's no secret that the current market for new automobiles has rapidly descended into chaos amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Low inventory has spurred the creation of steep markups and these practices (among others) have spurred some companies to act with Ford confirming that it will enact new rules to address these issues on the EV side.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy