Steam Deck designer says SSD mod will shorten handheld’s lifespan

Based on incredibly increasing applications in modern optoelectronic devices, the demand for securing a superior conductive transparent electrode (TCE) candidate becomes significant and urgent. However, boosting both transmittance and conductance simultaneously is an intrinsic limitation. In this work, we present silver nanoscale plasmonic wires (Ag NPWs) to function as TCEs in the visible light region by lowering their corresponding plasma frequencies. By carefully designing geometric dimensions of the Ag NPWs, we also optimize the performance for red, green, and blue colors, respectively. The demonstrated figure of merits for RGB colors appeared respectively 443.29, 459.46, and 133.78 in simulation and 302.75, 344.11, and 348.02 in experiments. Evidently, our Ag NPWs offer much greater FoMs beyond conventional TCEs that are most frequently comprised of indium tin oxide and show further advantages of flexibility and less Moire effect for the applications of flexible and high-resolution optoelectronic devices.
