Steam Deck designer says SSD mod will shorten handheld’s lifespan

By Demi Williams
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Valve Steam Deck designer has said that the SSD mod will shorten the device’s life and has told owners not to install it. Last week (June 24), PC Gamer reported on a brand new Steam Deck mod which upgrades the handheld’s SSD to house a 2242 M.2 NVMe instead of...

www.nme.com

#Design#Mobile Device#Ssd#Lifespan
