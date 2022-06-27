ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School, College, NHL: Denver Celebrates Third Hockey Championship In One Year

By Dillon Thomas
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver hockey fans are celebrating their third hockey championship in one year as the Colorado Avalanche raise the Stanley Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7YrD_0gNOuj5700

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Avalanche join the Denver University men’s and the East High School boy’s hockey teams as local organizations to raise their national trophies in 2022.

The Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup Final in more than 20 years on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktQn6_0gNOuj5700

(credit: East High)

In March the East High School boys’ hockey team won the national championship. The team is partially made of boys who learned hockey in middle school thanks to Kroenke Sports Charities , a wing of Kroenke Sports which owns the Avalanche. The East High team beat a team from New York to claim the 5A championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlJ11_0gNOuj5700

(credit: denverpioneers.com)

In April the DU Men’s Hockey team won their ninth national title, and their second in just six years.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

