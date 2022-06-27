ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quilt show featured nationally renowned quilter

By By Ruth Erickson
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Nationally renowned speaker, teacher and quilter Sandi Irish of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, was the featured guest at the weekend’s Quilt Show at Pioneer Village Museum. In addition to having her quilts on display, she also gave a “trunk show” both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, pulling treasures from a trunk and telling the stories of each one.

Irish creates designs for companies like Timeless Treasures Fabrics and other commission work. She has won numerous awards for her unique quilts and has been featured in quilting publications. Her patterns, kits and fabrics were for sale at the show.

