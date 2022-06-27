ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Crews continue working on Joshua Circle-Pheasant Run road construction

By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

City Staff Engineer Clinton Christenson provided this Pheasant Run-Joshua Circle update as of June 27th:

Storm sewer crews working on Harvard - Dover will continue on storm there for the next 3 days then move over to Major Way storm sewer.

The sanitary sewer crew at Queens - Ring will be finishing up sanitary laterals today and moving to storm sewer on Ring and Queens tomorrow.

The removals crew will continue working on Dover and Harvard and will start grading for sidewalks once storm is completed on Dover and Harvard.

A crew is working throughout the site on water curb stops repairs.

The contractor plans o have all crews working this Saturday as well. They will not be working on Monday, July 4.

The City of Sun Prairie thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during all construction projects; individuals with questions should contact Christenson via email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Urban Construction#Crews#Harvard Dover#Queens Ring
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
98
Followers
151
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy