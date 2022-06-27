Crews continue working on Joshua Circle-Pheasant Run road construction

City Staff Engineer Clinton Christenson provided this Pheasant Run-Joshua Circle update as of June 27th:

Storm sewer crews working on Harvard - Dover will continue on storm there for the next 3 days then move over to Major Way storm sewer.

The sanitary sewer crew at Queens - Ring will be finishing up sanitary laterals today and moving to storm sewer on Ring and Queens tomorrow.

The removals crew will continue working on Dover and Harvard and will start grading for sidewalks once storm is completed on Dover and Harvard.

A crew is working throughout the site on water curb stops repairs.

The contractor plans o have all crews working this Saturday as well. They will not be working on Monday, July 4.

The City of Sun Prairie thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during all construction projects; individuals with questions should contact Christenson via email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.