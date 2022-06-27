ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan aims Duke-North Carolina joke at Mark Williams after Hornets pick him in NBA draft

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvoGY_0gNOu3Hy00

Michael Jordan couldn't help but bring up the Duke and North Carolina basketball rivalry after the Charlotte Hornets took Mark Williams 15th overall during the 2022 NBA draft.

During a call with Williams, a member of the Blue Devils team that lost to UNC in the Final Four last season, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak congratulated him on being selected by Charlotte and then handed the phone to Jordan, the owner of the team and a Tar Heels legend.

"Even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you," Jordan said.

Williams smiled at the comment from Jordan and responded, "Gotta put the beef aside."

Williams was one of a program-record five Duke players to be taken in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero .

Williams averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks during the 2021-2022 season, was named the ACC defensive player of the year and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Jordan's NBA career includes six championships with the Chicago Bulls and a 1982 national title with the Tar Heels where he hit the winning shot in the championship game.

David Thompson is a reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. Follow him on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Michael Jordan aims Duke-North Carolina joke at Mark Williams after Hornets pick him in NBA draft

