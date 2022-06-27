ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s Makes Owning and Keeping a Franchise Harder, Will Now Factor in Customer Complaints

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6FYz_0gNOtua500

McDonald’s executives recently informed the chain’s franchisees that they will be required to undergo a rigorous review process every 20 years to keep their restaurants, according to an email to franchisees viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The burger chain will also now consider additional factors, such as customer complaints, to determine which franchisees can add new locations.

See: 11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
Find: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

The WSJ added that McDonald’s would also require franchisee heirs to put up more cash to continue operations and designate a single family member as the operator. Currently, several heirs can take over a McDonald’s location. McDonald’s plans to implement the franchising changes in Jan. 2023 — these changes will affect 95% of U.S. company restaurants.

“We’ve been doing a lot of thinking about how we continue to attract and retain the industry’s best owner/operators — individuals who represent the diverse communities we serve, bring a growth mindset and focus on executional excellence, while cultivating a positive work environment for restaurant teams,” McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said in a message to franchisees.

Chain franchisees plan to meet with company executives this week, and the WSJ reports that some owners plan to push back against these changes.

Critics have claimed that McDonald’s hasn’t done enough to recruit members of minority communities into restaurant ownership. Last year, the chain pledged to commit $250 million in low-interest loans to new U.S. franchisees over the next five years to help increase diverse ownership, the WSJ added.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

To operate a traditional McDonald’s franchise, initial investments range from $1,366,000 to $2,450,000, including a starting franchise fee of $45,000.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : McDonald’s Makes Owning and Keeping a Franchise Harder, Will Now Factor in Customer Complaints

Comments / 8

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Franchise Fee#Franchisee#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
164K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy