ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Historically Bullish Start to the Year: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Etsy, Oracle, Robinhood and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rpqJ_0gNOtGiN00 Markets were relatively flat on Monday, after last week’s impressive advance of more than 6%. That was one of the strongest gains seen so far this year, at least since the Ukraine conflict started markets on their downtrend in February.

Note that the S&P 500 is off to its worst six-month start since 1970. However, while this may be a daunting start, more often than not, years that see losses of at least 15% at the halfway mark generally end with a gain for the year as a whole. So while the current outlook might be bleak, historically this is bullish.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, a flurry of upcoming economic numbers will offer a clearer picture of where this economy stands. Look out for the core PCE inflation report, Conference Board’s consumer confidence survey, as well as the manufacturing and housing reports.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on American Airlines, Carnival, Coinbase, FedEx, Tesla, Walmart and more.

AutoZone Inc. ( NYSE: AZO ): Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $2,296 from $1,969. The 52-week trading range is $1,472.31 to $2,267.40, and shares traded above $2,184 apiece on Monday.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( NASDAQ: BBBY ): The B. Riley Securities downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $7 from $17. The 52-week trading range is $5,95 to $39.30, and shares traded above $6 apiece on Monday.

Chewy Inc. ( NYSE: CHWY ): Needham upgraded the shares from Hold to Buy with a $55 price target. The 52-week trading range is $22.22 to $97.74. The stock traded near $38 on Monday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. ( NASDAQ: CBRL ): BofA Securities lowered its Neutral rating to Underperform and cut the $108 price target to $94. The stock traded near $88 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $82.29 to $151.19.

Etsy Inc. ( NASDAQ: ETSY ): Needham's downgrade was to Hold from Buy. The shares traded near $80 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $67.01 to $307.75.

ALSO READ: Will CRISPR Stock Double in the Next Year?

Oracle Corp. ( NYSE: ORCL ): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Sell rating and a $75 price target. The stock traded near $70 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $63.76 to $106.34.

Robinhood Markets Inc. ( NASDAQ: HOOD ): Goldman Sachs upgraded it to Neutral from Sell but cut the price target to $9.50 from $11.50. The 52-week trading range is $6.81 to $85.00, and shares were trading near $8 on Monday.

Simply Good Foods Co. ( NASDAQ: SMPL ): Stephens upgraded it to Overweight from Equal Weight, and the price target increased to $45 from $44. The 52-week range is $32.94 to $45.77. Shares traded near $40 apiece on Monday.


Six top Warren Buffett stock picks look like solid ideas for the second half of what has been a rough 2022. These blue-chip financial companies are poised to thrive as interest rates continue to rise.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinhood#Financial Advisors#Downgrade Etsy#Pce#Conference Board#American Airlines#Carnival#Fedex#Autozone Inc#Bath Beyond Inc#Bbby#The B Rile
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

120K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy