ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Air Force ROTC cadet dies in Idaho training accident

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtiVM_0gNOt9cX00

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho, Mountain Home Air Force Base said Sunday.

Mackenzie Wilson, 19, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. She was from Eagle River, Alaska, officials said.

Nineteen Air Force ROTC cadets were participating in a training opportunity at the air base southeast of Boise when the accident happened. Two cadets were treated for injuries at the hospital in Boise and later released.

The fatal accident is being investigated by the Idaho State Police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The other cadets were offered support services and given the option to return home.

The post Air Force ROTC cadet dies in Idaho training accident appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
kmvt

Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,. While structures...
EDEN, ID
kmvt

BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update at 10:32 a.m. June 30: BLM Idaho Fire says most of the active fire is out as of Thursday morning, but crews are still working on hot spots and building hot spots. They say the fire is difficult to access and is still...
TWIN FALLS, ID
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Rotc#Air Base#Accident#Humvee#Oregon State University#Nineteen Air Force Rotc#The Idaho State Police#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Man transported to East Idaho hospital after being gored by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KSLTV

Family members remember Utah woman killed in Idaho crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Family members on Tuesday were remembering a Utah woman killed in a weekend crash that also left her father critically injured. On Saturday, Idaho State Police said 39-year-old Ainslee Larsen of Kearns was riding with her father on a motorcycle on State Highway 16, south of Emmett, when a driver in an SUV crossed over the center line and struck them.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Woman who may have been oldest person in Idaho dies at 109

A woman who loved root beer, high heels, having her hair and nails done and who may have been the oldest living person in Idaho, died Saturday at the age of 109. Tasha Carper, of Lewiston, Dielman’s granddaughter, said Dielman, who was living at Royal Plaza, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Carper said Dielman apparently recovered and was released from quarantine Friday but before she and her sister, Debbie McLean, could get permission to visit her, Dielman died.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A deep dive into the safety of Idaho Highway 55

Tuesday, BoiseDev.com broke a story about the safety of Idaho State Highway 55 along a construction zone in central Idaho. The story came about after three landslides hit the road between Boise and Valley County in less than a year. BoiseDev.com reporters Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson investigated the story...
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy