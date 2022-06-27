ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 5.25 cents at $9.3050 a bushel; May corn gained 18 cents at $7.5750 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 14 cents at $6.26 a bushel; while Jul. advanced 27.25 cents at 16.5350 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.3680 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.7327 a pound; May lean hogs lost 1.42 cents at $1.10 a pound.

