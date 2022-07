Raises for state workers, along with the $109B budget, kick in Friday, along with a slew of new laws. There are 144 bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that also take effect Friday, from high-profile, highly contested measures that ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, ban teaching of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and prohibit diversity training infused with critical race theory in the workplace to more mundane, smaller changes to the law such as a bill clarifying when a homeowner can cut down a tree in their yard.

