I abandoned my pricey wedding heels for these $115 flats at my reception. It was one of my best decisions from the day.

By Sally Kaplan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lz5wu_0gNOqQP200
The only picture of these shoes from my wedding reception is this close-up from when I was lifted on a chair for the hora dance.

Everlane

I have absolutely no room in my life for uncomfortable footwear — the one exception being my wedding heels, which totally wrecked my feet. I know, I know! It was my own dang fault. But I planned ahead for it by bringing these incredibly comfortable flats from Everlane to change into for the reception.

Part of why I loved these flats so much is that they weren't ridiculously expensive ($115 to be exact) and I knew I'd be able to wear them a million more times. Most importantly, though, I knew they would be super comfortable because I've tested and written reviews for nearly every pair of Everlane flats .

What makes the Everlane Mary Janes so comfortable?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bKqj_0gNOqQP200
After so many wears, you can see some tiny creases in the shoes — but they're hard to see in-person unless you're really looking hard for wear and tear.

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I ended up dancing the night away in these with no discomfort, and I've worn them so many times since with casual jeans and T-shirts. The insoles have a little bit of cushioning, and the strap across the midfoot keeps the shoes secure on your feet. The backs of the heels are soft enough that they won't cause blisters, even when worn straight from the box. The soles are made of rubber with a lot of traction, which makes them great for walking, and I had zero break-in period for these shoes — they went from the packaging to the dance floor without a single sore spot!

Sizing and colors

The shoes fit true to your usual size, and they're available in half sizes. Unfortunately, the blue color I got them in for the wedding isn't available now, but they do come in black leather , black velvet , or a caramel-orange 'toasted almond' velvet (the last of which is currently on sale for $86).

The bottom line

If you're in the market for a good pair of Mary Janes that won't make you look like a toddler, I can confidently say you'll love these. I've worn mine many times for long days out on my feet, and they've continued to get even more comfortable over time.

