Alert-Sex Offender relocation notice RHINEBECK

Hyde Park woman arrested for stealing from her care recipient. Somers, New York – On June 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Somers barracks in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s arrested Brandy M. Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, NY, for Identity Theft in the 1st degree, a class D felony, Scheme to Defraud in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, eleven counts of Falsify Business Records in the 1st degree, all class E felonies, and eleven counts of Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO