Rhinebeck, NY

Alert-Sex Offender relocation notice RHINEBECK

theharlemvalleynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESCRIPTION: NY Alert We are notifying you of a move into/out of the area . PAUL...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigating homicide in Green Haven Correctional Facility

State Police investigating homicide in Green Haven Correctional Facility. Beekman, New York, June 28, 2022 — The New York State Police are investigating a homicide following an altercation between incarcerated individuals at the Green Haven Correction Facility in Stormville. One incarcerated individual is deceased, another is injured. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notifications.
STORMVILLE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Hyde Park woman arrested for stealing from her care recipient

Hyde Park woman arrested for stealing from her care recipient. Somers, New York – On June 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Somers barracks in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s arrested Brandy M. Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, NY, for Identity Theft in the 1st degree, a class D felony, Scheme to Defraud in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, eleven counts of Falsify Business Records in the 1st degree, all class E felonies, and eleven counts of Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
HYDE PARK, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Christopher Bryan Wood

Christopher Bryan Wood passed away June 29, 2022 at New Milford Hospital in Connecticut. He was 66. A resident of Pawling,. Chris was born in Great Barrington, MA and was the son of Norma Kaiser, the stepson of the late William Kaiser and the son of the late John R Wood. Chris graduated from Arlington High School in 1974, and Oswego State University in 1978.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Elizabeth Ann Swartz

Stanfordville – Elizabeth Ann Swartz, 89, a lifelong area resident and former longtime resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, NY with her family beside her. Mrs. Swartz operated a group home for adults at her home in Millerton for over 45 years prior to her retirement. She had a long affiliation with Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY and once worked as a nurse’s aide at Sharon Hospital and provided in home private nursing care to local residents.
MILLERTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Jessica Link, of Holmes, graduated from The University of Tampa

TAMPA, FL (06/30/2022)– Link graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing BS. The commencement ceremony included 1,713 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor ’89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor ’87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global and the student challenge speaker.
HOLMES, NY

