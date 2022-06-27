ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

An abortion ban is likely in Indiana. Some doctors say women’s health will suffer

By Farah Yousry
wfyi.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Caitlin Bernard couldn’t hold back tears Friday morning at her office in between patient appointments after she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She is an OBGYN who performs abortions at clinics in Indiana. Like many providers across the country, she’s...

www.wfyi.org

Patricia Housman
4d ago

Dr Bernard should also shed tears for all the unborn babies who she medically aborted. Sounds more like an Activist than a Dr.

Jennifer Elsea
3d ago

I don’t think anyone has the right too tell a woman what to do with there own bodies Personally myself I don’t believe in abortions but the government does not have the right to tell someone what to do with their own bodies this country is becoming communist

