Over the past week, several of the most influential players in the sneaker space revealed a healthy mix of future-thinking silhouettes and heritage designs. As has become customary, NIKE, Inc. shook up social media feeds with its healthy dose of Air Jordan, Nike Dunk and Nike Air Max retros. Additionally, the Oregon-based conglomerate appealed to enthusiast’s nostalgia by promising returns-to-true-form of several Nike Basketball propositions. LeBron James also unveiled what’s believed to be the Nike LeBron 20, a career-defining achievement shared by very few athletes. No technical specifications have yet been revealed about the latest hoops-ready shoe, but it seems that “the kid from Akron” is building upon his most recent low-top signature sneaker.

APPAREL ・ 2 HOURS AGO