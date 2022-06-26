Darren Bailey Makes Pre-Election Day Appearance at Vermilion Regional Airport

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday easily won the Democratic nomination for governor. Pritzker defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles, as the billionaire business owner seeks his second term in office. Pritzker will face Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO