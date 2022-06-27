ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Duwap Kaine’s “Mad 2”: The Ones

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Duwap Kaine isn’t afraid to make a bad song; it’s part of what makes his music so interesting. Sometimes it works, like on “Playin Wit Da AutoTune,” where the vocal effects are turned...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
MUSIC
Vibe

Premiere: Jim Jones & Maino Of The Lobby Boyz Bring Out The Bikes In “No Love” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. The Lobby Boyz unveil the music video to their new single “No Love,” which finds Harlem’s Jim Jones and Brooklyn’s Maino mobbing out in the streets and holding court with their crew in apartment building vestibules. Directed by Will C & Tana of Street Heat, the clip begins with Jones opening the door to a tenement lobby, where he and his cohorts link up with Maino and his faction. Dressed in all black, sans his red sneakers and designer frames, Maino atones for his misdeeds over the soul-stirring production, asking, “Who do you...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of Lucinda Williams’ song from 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, “Greenville.” The Amazon Original song includes vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Listen at Amazon and below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Method Man Announces Forthcoming Rap Album With His Son PXWER

Click here to read the full article. The Wu-Tang Clan have proven itself to be for the children over the past three decades, a mission that continues as the group’s members continue to build on their legacy by empowering their offspring to carry the torch. Method Man is the latest Clansman to use his platform and influence to help place the spotlight on his progeny, as the rap legend has announced plans to team up with his eldest son, Sha Smith, to release a collaborative rap album with together, a project that is reportedly already underway. Meth, who performed at an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy