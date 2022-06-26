Award-winning chef leads The Social House kitchen

Thanks to a hardworking, award-winning chef who doesn’t follow the rules, The Social House in Rice Lake has been elevating what is typically deemed bar food to new heights of culinary excellence.

Chef Chris Koepp’s first foray into the kitchen as a cook came at the tender age of 7, when he would make himself eggs so he could have a big breakfast with his father. Soon the youngster was cooking on his own due to a change in his dad’s employment.

“He started working on the road, so I kept on cooking breakfast for myself,” Koepp said. “My mom came out one morning and said, “What the heck are you doing?’”

Thus emerged the first hint that one day Koepp would cook professionally and enjoy an award-winning culinary career that has spanned the U.S. from coast to coast.

Originally from the Rice Lake area, Koepp studied cooking at The Arts Institute in Minnesota. He began his career at a golf club and worked catering, moved to the East Coast and learned about barbecue and seafood, and was named executive chef while working on a private Alaskan island for a corporation. He then floated around, at one time taking a stint as a private chef at a Minnesotan hunting camp.

Back in Rice Lake, Koepp recently took another step forward to proving his cooking chops by entering the Cinders & Smoke Tailgate Grilling Tournament, sponsored by Wisconsin Tailgate Grill, on June 11 at Altoona’s Cinder City Days.

In this, the first cooking competition he entered, Koepp walked away with second place all around and first place with his mushroom and Swiss burger.

But the road to the accolades came with a few twists and turns, and nail-biting moments.

Koepp started his burger by cutting portobello caps into three layers, interspersing them with layers of smoked Swiss cheese. He had forgotten the buns at home, so had to make due with some he quickly bought at Kwik Trip.

Then he threw the burger, made with fresh ground prime rib provided by Antczak Angus of Chetek, at the back of the smoker for about three hours, planning to finish it off with toasted buns swiped with horseradish butter.

“I got so sidetracked I totally forgot about the burger,” he said.

The chef didn’t think the burger stood a chance, but the judges disagreed and gave it top honors. Koepp also took home third-place finishes for his boneless pork chops and St. Louis style ribs.

Just the weekend before the competition, the 46-year-old chef had been ironing out details on how to fully cook the ribs on a grill instead of finishing them off in the oven. He also struggled to finesse the spice rub, which started out too salty. Plus he ran out of barbecue sauce. But the ribs and cooking process all came together at the competition.

“That one really makes me proud,” he said.

Koepp currently practices his cooking skills at The Social House, a restaurant at 326 S. Main St., Rice Lake, bringing his unique brand of faire to lunch and dinner.

Co-owner Katie Bernard lauded Koepp, who has been chef at The Social House since it opened in November, for the time and effort he has put in, and is proud to offer the restaurant version of his award-winning mushroom and Swiss burger on the menu.