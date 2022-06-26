ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Award-winning chef leads The Social House kitchen

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Thanks to a hardworking, award-winning chef who doesn’t follow the rules, The Social House in Rice Lake has been elevating what is typically deemed bar food to new heights of culinary excellence.

Chef Chris Koepp’s first foray into the kitchen as a cook came at the tender age of 7, when he would make himself eggs so he could have a big breakfast with his father. Soon the youngster was cooking on his own due to a change in his dad’s employment.

“He started working on the road, so I kept on cooking breakfast for myself,” Koepp said. “My mom came out one morning and said, “What the heck are you doing?’”

Thus emerged the first hint that one day Koepp would cook professionally and enjoy an award-winning culinary career that has spanned the U.S. from coast to coast.

Originally from the Rice Lake area, Koepp studied cooking at The Arts Institute in Minnesota. He began his career at a golf club and worked catering, moved to the East Coast and learned about barbecue and seafood, and was named executive chef while working on a private Alaskan island for a corporation. He then floated around, at one time taking a stint as a private chef at a Minnesotan hunting camp.

Back in Rice Lake, Koepp recently took another step forward to proving his cooking chops by entering the Cinders & Smoke Tailgate Grilling Tournament, sponsored by Wisconsin Tailgate Grill, on June 11 at Altoona’s Cinder City Days.

In this, the first cooking competition he entered, Koepp walked away with second place all around and first place with his mushroom and Swiss burger.

But the road to the accolades came with a few twists and turns, and nail-biting moments.

Koepp started his burger by cutting portobello caps into three layers, interspersing them with layers of smoked Swiss cheese. He had forgotten the buns at home, so had to make due with some he quickly bought at Kwik Trip.

Then he threw the burger, made with fresh ground prime rib provided by Antczak Angus of Chetek, at the back of the smoker for about three hours, planning to finish it off with toasted buns swiped with horseradish butter.

“I got so sidetracked I totally forgot about the burger,” he said.

The chef didn’t think the burger stood a chance, but the judges disagreed and gave it top honors. Koepp also took home third-place finishes for his boneless pork chops and St. Louis style ribs.

Just the weekend before the competition, the 46-year-old chef had been ironing out details on how to fully cook the ribs on a grill instead of finishing them off in the oven. He also struggled to finesse the spice rub, which started out too salty. Plus he ran out of barbecue sauce. But the ribs and cooking process all came together at the competition.

“That one really makes me proud,” he said.

Koepp currently practices his cooking skills at The Social House, a restaurant at 326 S. Main St., Rice Lake, bringing his unique brand of faire to lunch and dinner.

Co-owner Katie Bernard lauded Koepp, who has been chef at The Social House since it opened in November, for the time and effort he has put in, and is proud to offer the restaurant version of his award-winning mushroom and Swiss burger on the menu.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new owner of Pizza Del Re is targeting a late summer reopening for the popular Eau Claire pizza buffet. Vangjel Kapbardhi, who also owns Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, said that there’s been enough progress on renovating the kitchen and dining area space to begin training staff in the coming weeks ahead of reopening “hopefully” in late August or early September.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
CBS Minnesota

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it will be gaining more land in the Chengwatana State Forest thanks to a recent land donation.The 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land stretches for three miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City. The land includes forests, grassland and several creeks, streams and ponds. The DNR says that donating land safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water and provides public access for recreational activities."For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers," said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land. Xcel Energy owned the land for nearly a century before TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund.TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association recognizes award winners at Summer Tour

Menomonie, Wis. – Acknowledging their dedication to excellence within Wisconsin’s beef industry, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association (WCA) honored four award recipients during the 2022 Summer Tour hosted in the Menomonie Area. The 2022 Cattleman of the Year is Steve Springer of Linden, Wis. Springer is a third-generation...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Minnesota State
City
Altoona, WI
City
Rice Lake, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 30 years ago Sunday, the Uniroyal Tire Plant officially closed its doors in Eau Claire. Dennis Miller, producer of the film “What was Uniroyal?” said he is determined to make sure this part of the city’s history won’t be forgotten and debuted his film Sunday afternoon.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmers warned of possible rolling blackouts this summer

Farmers warned of possible rolling blackouts this summer. A Wisconsin farmer says along with worrying about crops, weather, and input costs, now he is concerned about having electricity when he needs it. Tony Mellenthin raises crops near Menomonie, Wisconsin, and uses several irrigation pivots. He says, “We’ve gotten a letter...
MENOMONIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Barbecue#Grilling#Food Drink#The Social House#The Arts Institute#Alaskan#The Cinders Smoke#Wisconsin Tailgate Grill
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding more information about an attempted break-in at a car dealership in Menomonie. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Menomonie Police Department said that officers arrived to a car dealership on June 15 after receiving...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged after shooting another person during a road rage incident on May 7 in Eau Claire. 33-year-old Chee Thao of Chippewa Falls was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Circuit Court Monday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cwbradio.com

Family of Neillsville Man Killed in Confrontation With Law Enforcement Sues Several Agencies Involved

The family of a Neillsville man that was shot and killed by law enforcement officers back in 2019 is suing several agencies. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, had been investigating an officer involved death that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2nd of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jun. 28, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man On Convictions For Fleeing Officer, OWI

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Ruben Juarez, for convictions of fleeing an officer and operating while intoxicated that stem from a 2021 incident in Cumberland, WI. Juarez was arrested and later charged following an incident that occurred on November 24, 2021, at a Kwik Trip gas station located in Cumberland, WI.
CUMBERLAND, WI
wcmpradio.com

Inmate Dies in Burnett County Jail

"On June 24, 2022 at 1:41 p.m., Inmate Joshua J. Staples, 41 years of age, became. unresponsive while sitting at a table in one of the dormitory cellblocks. Mr. Staples was lowered to the floor by a fellow inmate. The on-duty dispatcher. was monitoring the cameras in the jail and...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
22
Followers
114
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy